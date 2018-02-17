Hollywood star Tessa Thompson has revealed that she isn't ''precious'' about failure.
Tessa Thompson isn't ''precious'' about failure.
The 'Thor: Ragnarok' actress is incredibly ambitious and wants to try her hand at many aspects of the movie industry, and isn't worried if they don't all turn out as well as she'd like.
She said: ''I'm gluttonous - I want to do everything. Produce. Direct. I'm not precious in what I succeed and fail at.''
And the 34-year-old star wants to keep working for decades to come.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I want to be Jane Fonda, I want to be 80 and still working, still getting involved in interesting projects, still wearing amazing outfits. That's the dream.''
Tessa has been heavily involved in the Time's Up anti-harassment campaign and she's very proud of how far the initiative has grown and moved on.
She said: ''The Time's Up movement exists with or without us actors now, it's gone from Capitol Hill here in America to Pakistan, to Ghana ... It's evolved into a conversation about real, systemic change outside of the entertainment industry.''
While the 'Creed' star believes the movie industry is run by ''cis white men who ignore voices that aren't cis, white and male'', she has encountered a number of male allies, such as her 'Westworld' director Jonathan Nolan.
She praised: ''There's a lot of nudity on that set and he's created the most respectful environment.''
And when she first met with 'Annihilation' director Alex Garland, she raised the claims of misogyny directed at his previous work, 'Ex Machina', and they ended up having a ''fascinating'' chat about the subject.
She recalled: ''He bristled and looked uncomfortable, but we ended up having a fascinating discussion about feminism and filmmaking.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
At the highly regarded college of Winchester University, racial tension is at an all time...
"The call is coming from inside the house!!!!"It's a line that's frightening regardless of whether...