According to Tessa Thompson, it's ''important'' that she doesn't play the stereotypical girlfriend role in 'Creed II'.
Tessa Thompson thinks it's ''important'' she doesn't play the stereotypical girlfriend in 'Creed II'.
The 35-year-old actress - who stars as Bianca Taylor in the money-spinning movie franchise - has revealed she was determined to see her character ''buck convention''.
Tessa - whose plays Adonis Creed's on-screen love interest - said: ''It was important to me, from the first film, Ryan Coogler (writer and director of the first 'Creed' movie) and I had so many conversations about that, and we really wanted to try to buck convention in that space.''
Tessa admitted to finding the typical portrayal of female love interests to be ''obnoxious''.
She told JOE: ''So often women are tasked with - not just in boxing movies, but just in movies in general - I won't say which, but I was watching a film last night on the plane and I was just like ... man, women! We just show up in movies to function to support the male character in ways. Like, we die for them, we live for them, it's just obnoxious actually!
''We wanted to do something different with [Bianca], so we tried to do that.''
Meanwhile, Tessa recently claimed that it's easy to overlook the ''scope'' of 'Creed II'.
The Hollywood star conceded it was difficult to track the scale of the movie during the filming process.
She shared: ''It's funny because for us, we're making these films called 'Creed I' and 'Creed II', it's easy to forget somehow that we're making, essentially, 'Rocky' films. Films that exist inside of the 'Rocky' universe.
''And then there'll be moments on set, almost always when we're shooting a boxing scene, where we'll have like a thousand extras and that's the time where the scope hits you.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Terry Monroe and Bob Bolaño are cops who seek their own form of justice. If...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
At the highly regarded college of Winchester University, racial tension is at an all time...
"The call is coming from inside the house!!!!"It's a line that's frightening regardless of whether...