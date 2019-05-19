Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth want to star in a remake of 'The Bodyguard'.

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-stars have teamed up again on 'Men in Black: International and they don't want their partnership to stop there as they've been joking about the possibility of putting their own twist on the classic 1992 romantic blockbuster, which featured the late Whitney Houston as a pop star who fell in love with her security guard (Kevin Costner).

Tessa told Total Film: ''He came in one morning at whatever time in the morning and he's like, 'The Bodyguard' is such a good movie' because he'd been watching it the night before.

''So yeah, we did joke about remaking 'The Bodyguard.' ''

While Chris insisted the pair ''could never touch it'', Tessa suggested swapping roles to put their own stamp on the story.

She added: ''We won't. We'll do a modern retelling, except this time, I'm his security guard. We're still brainstorming that one. But there's interest. Real, robust interest out there...''

Even if the remake doesn't happen, the pair are very keen to explore their partnership on screen in many more movies.

Tessa said: ''It used to happen all the time in Hollywood where you used to get these pairings of actors, that you like to see in a multitude of scenarios.

''We love that call back to that Old Hollywood idea where you got to follow these two actors through different things.''

However, the 'Avengers: Endgame' stars insist they won't be portrayed as more than friends on screen.

Asked about the possibility of that happening in another 'Men in Black' film, Chris exclaimed: ''No!''

Tessa agreed: ''Nuh-huh. It's against company policy. He's a friend from work.''