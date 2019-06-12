Tessa Thompson is ''slightly addicted'' to tattoos.

The 'Men in Black: International' actress has a number if inkings, including three dots on her ankle, the number five on her rib cage and the words 'yes' and 'no' on her arms, and she admitted she likes to ''scar'' herself because she picks up accidental marks so easily.

She said: ''I'm slightly addicted [to tattoos]. I scar so easily. I was like, 'I might as well just scar myself.' ''

Of the tattoos on her arms, she added: ''I think of it as the yes is for people and this no is for me.''

Tessa dislikes the idea of being ''famous'' and while she ''admires'' those who see their work purely as a way to make money, she associates it with her sense of self and would hate to make a ''bad'' film, even if it benefited her financially.

She told the new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine: ''I have a weird relationship to the idea of fame.

''I really, really dislike the word celebrity. Famous? I don't really like that word either.

''A huge part of my relationship to myself is tethered to my work. I admire the people that are like, 'This is my job. I can make a lot of money doing this thing. It doesn't threaten my self-image or my sense of worth.'

''I am not that way. It really, really bums me out, the idea of making things that are bad.''

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star admitted being an actress requires quite a ''weird'' set of skills.

She said: ''I really do like people very much. If you're an actor, you're in the business of empathy. It's a weird skill.''