Tessa Thompson claims Michael B. Jordan got ''really angry'' when he was hungry on the set of 'Creed II'.
The 35-year-old actress insists it was understandable that her co-star got ''really irritable'' during filming because he was pushing himself so hard to stay in shape to play boxer Adonis Creed.
She said: ''I'm sure a lot of people can relate to this, but he's really irritable when he hasn't eaten. He gets really angry. It's not just sort of like, 'Okay, get him a sandwich.'
'' I think it might have also been exacerbated by - when he's training, there's certain days where he wouldn't drink water all day and he was going through very intense training. So he was allowed some irritable days.''
But the 31-year-old actor also enjoyed ''cheat days'' on occasions and Tessa was very impressed with the extent that he could ''gorge'' himself on a variety of ''junk cuisine''.
She told Elle.com: ''When he's having a cheat day, he really goes in and it feels like being at a college dorm room, but a really nice one, where the kid has a lot of money, because he just has everything from Chinese food to pizza.
''Every kind of junk cuisine he'd want. He's in basketball shorts just gorging himself.
''But he only had a couple of those days, so he's allowed.''
Tessa plays Bianca, the wife of Michael's character and she was pleased her concerns that her character would be depicted as the ''dutiful'' spouse were tackled head-on in the film by director Steven Caple Jr.
She said: ''I had some measure of hesitation when I knew that she was going to be pregnant, and some worry that she might end up being the dutiful wife.
''I expressed those concerns to Steven Caple Jr, our fantastic director, and those concerns made it into the movie - when she says to him, 'I'm not gonna be this barefoot wife making you sandwiches.' That was literally something I expressed to Mike and to Steven and they were like, 'Let's put it in the movie.' ''
