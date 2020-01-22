Terry Jones has died.

The 'Monty Python' actor - who suffered from dementia - passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday (21.01.20) evening, his agent has confirmed.

A statement from Terry's family read: ''We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

''Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

''Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

''His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

''We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry's wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

''We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words 'Lovingly frosted with glucose.'

''Terence Graham Parry Jones, born 1 February 1942 died 21 January 2020.''

The tragic news comes over four years after Terry was diagnosed with dementia, having initially sparked concern when he struggled to remember his lines for the comedy troupe's reunion shows in 2014.

Last September, fellow 'Python' Michael Palin revealed Terry no longer recognised him.

The 76-year-old star said: ''The last time I saw him I don't think he recognised me. We knew each other well. It feels like a part of yourself isn't there any more.''

However, Michael can still see flashes of his old friend and was delighted when he read Terry some extracts from their book 'Dr Fegg's Encyclopaedia Of All World Knowledge' and his pal only laughed at his own jokes.

Michael said: ''At a certain moment Terry began to really laugh, the way he used to laugh.

''That was a great moment. But what made it so wonderful was that he only laughed at the bits he'd written. And I thought, 'that shows there's a bit of Terry still there'.''

Terry was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) that impairs the sufferer's ability to speak and communicate, in 2015 .

The surviving members of Monty Python reunited for 10 live shows at The O2 arena in London in 2014, and it was then that the rest of the group could see Terry was having problems performing.

The star's' family went public with his condition in September 2016 to raise awareness of FTD, which, unlike Alzheimer's disease, does not result in a loss of reasoning.

However, decision-making and speech are affected and sufferers often seem less caring.