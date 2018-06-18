Terry Gilliam has been trying to release 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' for years.
The long-awaited release of Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' has been thrown into doubt.
The 77-year-old screenwriter finally managed to debut the fantasy film at the Cannes Film Festival last month, following years of legal wrangling, but a fresh court battle could mean that the much-discussed movie is never actually released.
A court in Paris has determined that producer Paulo Branco actually owns the rights to the movie, rather than Gilliam.
As a result, it is now up to Branco whether the film is released.
Prior to the Cannes Film Festival, Branco claimed to have been ''very wise'' to give the festival ''exceptional authorisation'' to screen the movie, which stars Adam Driver.
However, he also insisted that the decision was separate to other issues regarding the movie's release.
He explained: ''The decision doesn't interfere with any other decisions that have already been taken that give us the rights [to the film].''
Despite this, the official Twitter feed of the Cannes Film Festival revealed that it was able to screen the movie after Branco had a previous appeal thrown out by the courts.
The tweet read: ''The request of Paulo Branco for a ban was rejected by the courts. 'The Man Who Kill Don Quixote' will be screened at the close of the 71st Festival de Cannes! And Terry Gilliam will be there. Let's make this victory a great party. (sic)''
