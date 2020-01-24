Terry Gilliam got ''depressed'' visiting Terry Jones after dementia took hold of his friend and he became a ''shell'' of his former self.
Terry Gilliam got ''depressed'' visiting Terry Jones after dementia took hold of his friend.
The 79-year-old director admitted it was difficult seeing his 'Monty Python' co-star - who passed away earlier this week - become a ''shell'' of his former self as he struggled to even remember who his old pal was.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''Terry's dementia was very sad. I got so depressed when I saw Terry because I was not sure he even recognised who I was.
''We were old buddies and physically he looked great. He was a well-groomed shell.''
And the 'Man Who Killed Don Quixote' filmmaker felt the man he knew had long gone before Terry passed away.
He said: ''Who Terry used to be was no longer inhabiting his body, as far as we could see.
''He was always argumentative (when healthy), just a pain in the ass. He was great. A wonderful, passionate human being.
''Terry was totally consumed with life. One could never hope for a better friend.''
The filmmaker himself is still in good health and has no plans to retire as he thinks that is what will ultimately kill him.
He joked: ''I have my hearing aids in, I have plastic lenses after getting my cataracts removed.
''My prostate has been scraped out. I am just doing fine. At least, the bits of me that are plastic are doing very well!
''If I stop working, I will die. I really feel that.''
Following his friend's passing earlier this week, the '12 Monkeys' filmmaker paid tribute to him on Twitter.
He wrote: ''HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY!!...and we miss you ... Terry was someone totally consumed with life.. a brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being and very often a complete pain in the ass. One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel. (sic)''
The comedians behind Monty Python have turned into household names and The Holy Grail is...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Director Terry Gilliam enthuses about his upcoming production of Berlioz's opera 'Benvenuto Cellini' which is...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
In a flamboyant, futuristic universe, Qohen Leth works as a computer hacker desperate to uncover...
Ralph Steadman is a widely known cartoonist broadly considered one of the most fundamental artists...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Often considered as one of the most important artists of contemporary culture, Ralph Steadman is...
Subtitled "The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman", this outrageously colourful animated movie certainly...
The 'Monty Python' group are returning to our screens once more with 'A Liar's Autobiography:...
Returning to the florid visual style of Time Bandits and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen,...