Terry Gilliam has finished filming 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' after 17 years.

The 'Time Bandits' director originally started making the movie back in 1998 but due to financial issues, the film was put on halt and Gilliam attempted to try and restart production but despite failing to get it off the ground, the director has now confirmed the film is complete.

Writing on social media, Gilliam said: ''Sorry for the long silence. I've been busy packing the truck and am now heading home.

''After 17 years, we have completed the shoot of THE MAN WHO KILLED DON QUIXOTE. Muchas gracias to all the team and believes. QUIXOTE VIVE! (sic)''

Many actors who were part of the original line up dropped out mid-production including the late John Hurt, who was replaced by 'Monty Python' star Michael Palin in the project.

The troubled production, which faced technical issues, weather problems and nervous backers, even inspired a documentary 'Lost in La Mancha' to be made about the film and it wasn't until Amazon stepped in to help that Gilliam was finally able to finish the movie.

In 2016, it was revealed that 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Adam Driver has joined the cast of the movie, based on the novel 'Don Quixote' by Miguel de Cervantes.

He is set to play Toby, an arrogant man who has long waved goodbye to his young, idealistic dream of making films.

He unexpectedly comes across a copy of his student film about Quixote and decides to visit the village where it was set. What he finds there horrifies him, as his work has changed the village and he meets a man who now believes he is Don Quixote himself.