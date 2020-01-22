Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle have led tributes to Terry Jones.

The 'Monty Python' star passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday (21.02.20) and his fellow stars have paid tribute to their longtime friend.

Taking to Twitter, Terry Gilliam wrote: ''HE WAS A VERY NAUGHTY BOY!!...and we miss you ... Terry was someone totally consumed with life.. a brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being and very often a complete pain in the ass. One could never hope for a better friend. Goodbye, Tel. (sic)''

Eric also paid tribute to his Monty Python co-star, who was diagnosed with dementia.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It's too sad if you knew him, but if you didn't you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and messages of support for our dearly beloved brother Terry. It is a cruel and sad thing. But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us.''

Stephen Fry praised Terry's ''wonderful talent''.

He wrote on his Twitter account: ''Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind.''

Jones, 77, was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) that impairs the sufferer's ability to speak and communicate, in 2015.