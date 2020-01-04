Terry Gilliam has claimed Hunter S. Thompson was a ''pain in the ass'' on the set of 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas'.

The late journalist made a cameo as himself in the 1998 cult film, which stars Johnny Depp as Hunter and is based on the writer's novel of the same name.

And the 'Monty Python' star, who helmed the movie, recalled how Hunter - who took his own life in February 2005 - threw bread rolls during his brief appearance and also ''refused to go on set'' after being told to ''sit down''.

When asked if he was on set much, Terry told HeyUGuys.com: ''Thankfully no. Just the one day, and we hoped never again.

''It was the day we did the 'Matrix' club scene.

''Hunter comes in and it's suddenly not about making the film anymore. It's about him.

''Hunter had to be the centre of attention and he was being an a**hole; throwing bread rolls everywhere while we were filming.

''After being told to sit down for his cameo, he started saying 'I wouldn't sit there, I'm a journalist. I'd be out there!' I said, 'We need you there! Because the camera's there!' Then he refused to go on set.''

The 79-year-old star - whose previous credits include '12 Monkeys' - also revealed that the crew tried to use ''the best looking female extra'' in a bid to persuade Hunter to film the scene.

Terry explained: ''The producer, Johnny and I were like three dogs trying to get this recalcitrant sheep into the coral. In the end I had to get the best looking female extra and sit her on the table where Hunter was supposed to go.

''On the first take he didn't even look up when he was supposed to because he was too busy talking to her.

''He was such a f***ing pain in the ass, but we got there in the end. That's the price you pay when dealing with Hunter Thompson.''

In 2017, Depp claimed he paid $5 million to have Hunter's ashes blasted into the sky.