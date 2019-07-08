Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'.

The 50-year-old actor has expressed his desire to portray Ariel's father in the upcoming live-action remake of the animated Disney classic by sharing a Photoshopped image of himself on Twitter with a fishtail holding a trident while in front of the fictional underwater kingdom of Atlantica.

He wrote: ''Ariel's Dad!!!! #ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry (sic)''

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star later joked about the role: ''Good thing I skip leg day because mermen don't have legs! (sic)''

This news comes after it was announced that Halle Bailey will be taking on the iconic lead role of Princess Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed film.

Announcing the casting of Chloe x Halle singer, Marshall said: ''After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.''

The movie will be produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 'Hamilton' creator Miranda will also be writing new songs for the movie with Alan Menken.

Menken was responsible for penning all the music on the 1989 animated movie along with lyricist Howard Ashman, and songs such as 'Part of Your World' and 'Under The Sea' - which won a Grammy and the Oscar for Best Original Song - will be included in the live-action version.

Awkwafina is in talks to portray Scuttle, the seagull, while 12-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay will lend his voice to the role of Ariel's faithful fish friend Flounder. Melissa McCarthy is in n talks to play Ursula, the sea witch, in the Disney movie.

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

Disney is committed to rebooting its classic animations with 'The Jungle Book', 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Aladdin' and 'Dumbo' all hitting cinemas in recent times with 'The Lion King' and 'Snow White' to follow among others.