American football star-turned-actor Terry Crews has claimed to have been molested by a Hollywood mogul in front of his wife.
The 49-year-old actor and former American football player has opened up about the alleged incident with an unnamed ''high-level Hollywood executive'', saying he was inappropriately grabbed in front of his wife Rebecca.
In a series of Twitter posts, Terry - who admitted he decided to speak about the incident because of the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein - explained: ''This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.)
''My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.)
''Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.)
''I was going to kick his ass right then-- but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.)
'''240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.)
''Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.
(6/cont.)
''That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.)
''He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) (sic)''
Despite his outrage, Terry decided against taking the matter further - which he claimed was a typical response in Hollywood circles to such behaviour.
His tweets continued: ''I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn't want 2b ostracized-- par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.)
''I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.)
''Who's going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.)
''I love what I do. But it's a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.)
''He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont)
''I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.)
''Hollywood is not the only business we're this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior-- you are not alone. (15/cont.)
''Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) (sic)''
