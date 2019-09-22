Terry Crews thinks its ''very miraculous'' that Kevin Hart ''survived'' his recent car accident.

The 'Night School' star was involved in a car crash recently in which his friend crashed one of his classic muscle cars and left the actor needing surgery on three spinal fractures.

And although Kevin is now at home resting following his successful surgery, his friend Terry Crews says he's incredibly lucky he didn't sustain more severe injuries.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, 51-year-old Terry said: ''No I haven't [spoken to him]. I haven't. He's kind of off the radar right now.

''That car didn't have [airbags]. It was an old car ... That makes it even more miraculous. It was a classic car. Very, very miraculous that he survived.''

Following the crash - which occurred in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda - Kevin's pal and driver Jared S. Black also required surgery after sustaining serious back injuries, while a second passenger, Jared's fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, did not require medical treatment.

Kevin, 40, is believed to have a ''new perspective on life'' in the wake of the crash, after he spent 10 days in hospital and then entered an in-patient rehab facility for further assistance.

Insiders said the 'Ride Along' actor has seen pictures of the crash and is stunned anyone made it out alive, and has now vowed to ''make the most'' of every second.

The source added: ''He really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him.''

Now that he's back home, Kevin is being visited most days by a physical therapist and has been doing a lot of stretching and other exercises.

Both doctors and the trainer have assured him he'll be able to get back to full health eventually and he's currently handling his pain without powerful medication.