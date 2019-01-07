Taraji P. Henson was left panic-stricken after losing her ring at the Golden Globe Awards but Terry Crews came to her aid and helped to find it.
Taraji P. Henson was left panic-stricken after losing her ring at the Golden Globe Awards.
The 48-year-old actress had accessorised her dark green velvet gown with silver jewellery, including a number of diamond rings, and was horrified to realise one had fallen off just as people were leaving the ceremony on Sunday (06.01.19).
The 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' star began searching the ground and screamed: ''Oh my god, oh my god! No one move! No one move! My ring! My ring!''
Luckily for the 'Hidden Figures' actress, actor Terry Crews was close by and was happy to help her try and track down the lost jewellery, getting down on his knees to search and urging people to stop moving.
The 50-year-old star told People magazine: ''You know Taraji, she is the best! I'd do anything for her.''
Thankfully, Taraji was reunited with her ring before leaving the Beverly Hilton hotel.
Meanwhile, Taraji recently visited South Africa in support of Alicia Keys' Keep a Child Alive Foundation and she revealed on the Golden Globes red carpet that it was her second time away for the organisation.
She told E! presenter Ryan Seacrest: ''I sit on the board. Any time I sit on the board, I don't just sit.''
The 'Empire' actress had shared a video on her Instagram account featuring her surrounded by youngsters from Soweto, many of whom were orphans, as they performed a traditional dance, and during her interview with Ryan, she sent a message to Momma Carol, who she also gave a shout-out to in her social media clip.
She said: ''I hope she can see this. I love you. I love everything you do with those beautiful babies.''
