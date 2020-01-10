The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot has hit problems after showrunner Terri Minsky left the project.

The relaunched show - which will see Hilary Duff reprise the titular role - has already filmed two episodes for Disney+ but is now on hold as the original series creator has parted ways with the programme because the studio wants to move ''in a different creative direction''.

A Disney spokesperson told Variety: ''Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

''After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.''

The show is currently on a scheduled production hiatus while Hilary honeymoons in South Africa with her new husband Matthew Koma and a search is underway for a new showrunner.

Hilary recently admitted she is feeling ''pressure'' about returning to the role that made her famous as there's a lot to think about with the ''familiarity'' of the character - who will be depicted as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City - and how she needs to be shaped.

Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 to 2004 - said: ''It's really hard to put words to it because there's a familiarity there, and then there's also the pressure of who she is now and what has changed and what is still the same.

''When I was younger, I don't think I was putting a lot of effort into creating a role that was Lizzie McGuire. I think Lizzie McGuire was who I was at that time. I'm trying to use a little piece of that [now].

''Also, I think she has a little more confidence than Lizzie McGuire did when she was 12. She's made a pretty cool life for herself. It's been fun.''