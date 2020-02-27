'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky was fired from the show's reboot because Disney+ wanted a family-friendly programme.

The showrunner left the project in January after two episodes had been filmed and the project - which sees Hilary Duff reprise her titular role - has yet to resume filming and though no explanation for Terri's departure had been given, Variety have now shed some light on the situation.

Sources told the outlet that both Terri and Hilary were keen to make an ''adult'' version of the teen classic, but the broadcaster wanted something more like the original show for kids and families, even though they were originally on board with the creator's pitch.

Despite the differences, Terri is still ''proud'' of the two episodes that they got to film and hopes the programme can air on a different platform.

She told Variety: ''I am so proud of the two episodes we did.

''Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch.

''I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark.

''It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.''

According to Variety, Hilary - who was on honeymoon with Matthew Koma when Terri was fired - is unhappy about the showrunner's dismissal and network bosses are currently looking for someone new to take the helm as they're keen to press on with the show.

A Disney+ spokesperson said: ''We paused production on 'Lizzie McGuire' a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development.

''Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too.''