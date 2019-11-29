Terri Irwin can't wait to welcome Chandler Powell's family into her own when he ties the knot with her daughter Bindi.

Bindi, 21, is set to marry Chandler next year, and her mother Terri - who is the widow of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin - has said she ''loves'' Chandler and his family, and can't wait for them to merge when the couple ties the knot.

The 55-year-old conservationist said: ''I love Chandler's family! You forget that when your daughter is getting married, you get this great man as part of your family, but you also get his family.''

Chandler, 23, recently shared a photo of his parents, Shannan and Chris, alongside Terri, and both sides of the family get on well with each other.

Terri - who is also mother to 15-year-old Robert - dubbed Chandler's family as ''lovely'', as says she feels ''really blessed'' to be witnessing her daughter marry in to a ''terrific'' family.

She added: ''They are lovely. We are really blessed to get wonderful Chandler and their terrific family.

Bindi - who was born and raised in Australia - is currently in Florida visiting Chandler's family for the American holiday Thanksgiving, and Terri can't believe how big the celebration is.

Speaking on Australia's 'Today' show on Friday (29.11.19), she said: ''At the moment they are celebrating Thanksgiving with Chandler's family in Florida ... and there is like 60 people at Thanksgiving!''

Following the passing of Steve Irwin in 2006 when he was pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary, Bindi has asked her brother Robert to walk her down the aisle on her big day.

But the 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star will still incorporate her late father into the wedding ceremony.

She said recently: ''I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I'm excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it's going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us. It's going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it'll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It's going to be beautiful.''