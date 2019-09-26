Terrence Howard has claimed his ex-wife Michelle Ghent ''lied'' to get her $1.3 million spousal support payment.
Terrence Howard has claimed his ex-wife ''lied'' to get her $1.3 million spousal support payment.
The 50-year-old actor has slammed Michelle Ghent after a judge ordered him to pay her the huge sum last month, following a six-year court battle.
He told TMZ she had ''gained everything through deceit... through lies.''
And the 'Empire' star vowed to continue their legal battle and uncover the ''truth''.
He added: ''I'm going to fight everything that I possibly can to make sure that the truth becomes understood.
''And in express so that men aren't taken advantage of the way we've been taken advantage of.''
Terrence admitted he is ''paying'' the sum but believes he will ultimately prevail and ''karma comes to everyone''.
A spokesperson for Michelle - who filed for divorce in February 2011 after 13 months of marriage - accused her ex-husband of being unable to ''stick to the facts''.
They said: ''Apparently the courts don't agree with his version of events and he seems to have a hard time sticking to the facts and the reality of what the rulings have been in this case.''
In 2013, after the former couple attempted to rekindle their relationship in Costa Rica, Michelle secured a restraining order against the 'Iron Man' actor after accusing him of assault.
In 2015, she sued him after accusing him of strangling her and threatening to kill her during an argument on the 2013 vacation but two years later, she filed a request to dismiss the case after lawyers' fees grew too high to continue.
However, she asked for the suit to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning she could refile it again in the future.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
Memphis and the Mississippi Delta have been the homes of one of the world's most...
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
John 'Breacher' Wharton is the head of a DEA Special Operations Team, well-known by authorities...
John 'Breacher' Wharton is the leader of a DEA Special Operations Team who, although happen...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...