Terrence Howard is focusing on unearthing the ''flower of life'' after announcing his plans to retire from acting.

The 'Power' star has claimed he will stop his current career when the television series finishes and has plans to impart his wisdom on ''an entire generation'' and teach them ''a whole new world''.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, he said: ''I've spent 37 years pretending to be people so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I'm doing. I've made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that Pythagoras was searching for. I was able to open up the flower of life properly, and find the real wave conjugations that we've been looking for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I've got an entire generation I can teach a whole new world.''

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Terrence said he is ''done'' with acting.

Asked about his plans after 'Empire', he shared: ''I'm done with acting. I'm done pretending. No, [I won't go and do] philanthropy; I'm just focusing on bringing truth to the world.''

And Terrence had previously insisted he would never return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in the first 'Iron Man' film as James Rhodes. He was later replaced in the sequels and subsequent MCU movies by Don Cheadle following a fallout with Robert Downey Jr. who portrays Tony Stark and his metal-clad alter ego.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live'', a caller asked Howard if he would ever appear in a future Marvel film now he is civil with Robert again.

Prompting him to reply: ''You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, 'Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?' I think they could have a huge franchise off of it. But f**k 'em.''