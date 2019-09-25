Terrence Howard has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 50-year-old actor was joined by his partner Mira Pak - who he divorced in 2015 but got engaged to again in December 2018 - and their two young sons Hunter and Qirin as he was honoured with the sidewalk tribute in Hollywood on Tuesday (24.09.19)

Terrence recently revealed his plans to quit acting and he admitted his star - which is next to that of his 'Empire' co-star Taraji P. Henson - made him feel like he was a ''gift'' to his ancestors.

He said: ''To have my name on the sidewalk where people will make their way in hopes of one day having some recognition, it's humbling, because people will stand on your star and get a feel for who you are, you know, and try and put themselves in your shoes.

''It feels like I'm a gift to my ancestors that were fighting to become actors.''

The 'Iron Man' star was referring to his great-grandmother Minnie Gentry, his grandmother Marjorie Hawkins and his mother Anita Williams.

Speaking about his parent, he added that she ''was trying her hardest to show that she had what it took to make it in Hollywood.''

He continued: ''I think that I became an actor for that reason: showing my mom that [she] could've done it.''

And reflecting on the highlight of his career, he said: ''The happiest moment of my life was when I was able to take her to the Oscars and she saw her son up there.''

Terrence also admitted he didn't think he would ''work again'' before he was cast in 'Empire'.

He explained that he ''was taken down by Hollywood and told I would never work again''.

He added: ''Then a young woman by the name of Dana Walden (FOX TV CEO) had faith in me.''

Asked about his plans after 'Empire', the actor recently confirmed: ''I'm done with acting. I'm done pretending. No, [I won't go and do] philanthropy; I'm just focusing on bringing truth to the world.''