Terrence Howard claims he is ''done'' with acting once 'Empire' is over.
Terrence Howard is ''done'' with acting.
The 50-year-old actor has claimed he is planning to turn his back on his profession and focus on ''truth'' when the sixth and final season of 'Empire' - on which he plays music mogul Lucious Lyon - comes to an end.
Asked his plans after 'Empire', he told 'Extra': ''I'm done with acting. I'm done pretending.''
When he was then asked if he plans to focus on philanthropy, he replied: ''No, not philanthropy; I'm just focusing on bringing truth to the world.''
But Terrence did admit he'll miss his 'Empire' co-stars when filming ends.
He said: ''I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.''
The 'Hustle & Flow' actor's announcement comes a few months after it was claimed he is being investigated for criminal tax evasion.
The federal government are reportedly looking into possible financial crimes committed by Terrence, Mira Pak - who he divorced in 2015 but got engaged to again in December 2018 - and her company Universal Bridges Inc..
However, a spokesperson for the US State Attorney's Office said: ''Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.''
The actor - who has five children from his three marriages - was also hit with a tax lien of $143,538.61 earlier this year, reportedly stemming from taxes he owed from 2010.
He was also hit with tax liens from the federal government back in 2010 for $1.1 million and for more than $600,000, in 2016.
Meanwhile, Terrence has previously vowed never to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after playing James Rhodes in the first 'Iron Man' movie but subsequently replaced by Don Cheadle - who got to take on the War Machine mantle - following a fallout with Robert Downey Jr. who portrays Tony Stark and his metal-clad alter ego.
Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live'', a caller asked Howard if he would ever appear in a future Marvel film now he is civil with Robert again.
Prompting him to reply: ''You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, 'Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?'
''I think they could have a huge franchise off of it. But f**k 'em.''
The feud began after Howard accused Downey of abandoning him when he tried to negotiate a better fee to appear in 'Iron Man 2' but they buried the hatchet in 2017.
