Teri Hatcher is happy being single.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has been single for ''a very long time'' following her divorce from actor Jon Tenney in 2003, and has insisted there's ''nothing lonely'' about her life.

She said: ''There is a difference between being lonely and being alone. I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that.

''Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn't have to be. Many women are not just surviving alone, they're thriving. They're empowered, they're making money, they're being healthy, they're traveling. You are allowed to be proud of your life when you're not part of a couple.''

The beauty recently turned 55, and finds ageing ''liberating'' because it has given her a chance to ''think about things differently''.

She added: ''I feel good, and I feel strong. It's liberating to care about the things that are important to you and not about the things that aren't important to you. When you're younger, you can get really hung up on things. I have the opportunity to think about things differently.''

And her time spent reflecting on her life means she's also well-equipped to hit back at online trolls when they comment on her appearance.

The 'Tomorrow Never Dies' actress said: ''Somebody commented the other day how badly I've aged and how ugly I am. I actually commented back and said something like, 'I'm sure you're as attractive on the outside as you are on the inside.' It's just nice to be in a place where you can let it roll off your back.''

Now that she's getting older, Teri - who has 22-year-old daughter Emerson with Jon - is focusing on ''positivity''.

She told People magazine: ''Every year feels like it goes by faster and faster. Positivity is really important to me. And I really try to enjoy where I am.''