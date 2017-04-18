Teresa Palmer consults her ''gratitude list'' every night.

The 31-year-old Australian beauty - who has children Bodhi, three, and Forest, four months, with husband Mark Webber - is constantly amazed at how ''incredible'' it is that her ''big dreams'' of being an actress in America and attending the Academy Awards have come true.

She said: ''It feels quite surreal, to be honest, but quite magical. I've been quite reminiscent lately, about being a teenager and having big dreams to come to America and to work in film.

''At night, when the kids are asleep and I have a moment to myself, I really go back to that time when I was longing to have the opportunity to be an actor working in film, and think about how incredible it is that this is all happening. It's my gratitude list.

''Sometimes I wish I could go back to that 15 year old and say, 'You'll never believe this, but on your 31st birthday you will be going to the Oscars!' ''

Though the 'Hacksaw Ridge' star was ''desperately lonely'' when she first moved Stateside, she was able to cope because she was so ''self-sufficient'' from a young age as her mother Paula suffered from schizophrenia.

She told the new issue of Australia's Vogue magazine: ''I became so self-sufficient because I had to grow up so quickly.

''Even though I know it wasn't a typical upbringing, I'm actually so grateful for all the experiences, because it really taught me how to take care of myself.

''I think if I had not experienced the childhood I had, I never would have been able to come out to America at the age of 19 and survive those challenging first few years where I was desperately lonely.''