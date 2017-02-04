Teresa Palmer ''wouldn't change the messiness'' of motherhood as she loves the ''chaos'' of parenting.
The 30-year-old actress is mother to two-year-old Bodhi and seven-week-old Forest - both of whom she shares with her husband Mark Webber - has said she enjoys the ''chaos'' that comes with having two young children, and says the whole experience of parenthood is ''surreal''.
Posting her seven-week postpartum vlog on her website yourzenmama.com, Teresa - who is also stepmother to Mark's child Isaac, eight - said: ''I actually like feeling frazzled with unruly hair, sleepless nights, a noisy house and bed full of kids.
''The beauty in the chaos is my favourite thing and I wouldn't change the messiness of it at all.
''Sometimes I look in the mirror and can't believe that I'm a mother to two boys and a stepmother to another one, it feels pretty surreal some days!
''It's not stressful when I don't put stock in how things need to look or be or how it should be scheduled.
I just try to be very present and just enjoy each of them and meet them where they are at.''
And the 'Lights Out' actress has hinted that more children may be on the cards for the couple, as they both want ''a big family''.
She added in the video posted on Saturday (04.02.17): ''I enjoy the hard days, the busy-ness of it, the 'I love you so much I fear my heart might explode' moments and yes, it's why we both want a big family as tiring as that seems seven weeks postpartum and with three boys!
''I was determined to be able to be both a working mum and a stay at home mum, to somehow connect my two greatest dreams and not have to choose one but to be able to choose to do both.''
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
