Teresa Palmer is ''more selective'' with her film roles now that she's a mother.

The 31-year-old actress has two sons, three-year-old Bodhi Rain and four-month-old Forest Sage with her husband Mark Webber, and has said she now finds herself turning down film roles if she doesn't believe they're worth spending time away from her family.

Speaking to Australian television show 'The Project', the 'Lights Out' actress said: ''I am more selective. It has to be a very special project for me to want to leave my family.''

Recently, Teresa revealed she enjoys the ''chaos'' that comes with having two young children, and says the whole experience of parenthood is ''surreal''.

She said: ''I actually like feeling frazzled with unruly hair, sleepless nights, a noisy house and bed full of kids.

''The beauty in the chaos is my favourite thing and I wouldn't change the messiness of it at all.

''Sometimes I look in the mirror and can't believe that I'm a mother to two boys and a stepmother to another one, it feels pretty surreal some days!

''It's not stressful when I don't put stock in how things need to look or be or how it should be scheduled.

I just try to be very present and just enjoy each of them and meet them where they are at.''

The 'Warm Bodies' actress also previously hinted that there may be more additions to her brood in the future, as both her and Mark want ''a big family''.

She said: ''I enjoy the hard days, the busy-ness of it, the 'I love you so much I fear my heart might explode' moments and yes, it's why we both want a big family as tiring as that seems seven weeks postpartum and with three boys!

''I was determined to be able to be both a working mum and a stay at home mum, to somehow connect my two greatest dreams and not have to choose one but to be able to choose to do both.''