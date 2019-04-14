Teresa Palmer has given birth to a baby daughter called Poet Lake Palmer.

The 33-year-old actress and her husband Mark Webber welcomed their third child into the world on Friday night (12.04.19), and Teresa subsequently took to social media to share their happy news.

Alongside a photo of her newborn baby, Teresa wrote on Instagram: ''Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream (sic)''

Mark also took to social media to gush about his baby daughter.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I whispered her a poem as soon as she was born. Our beautiful baby girl Poet Lake Palmer has arrived. We're all in total bliss... (sic)''

Teresa previously admitted that motherhood has changed her approach to life.

The actress explained that she's become ''more selective'' about her film roles since having her first child in February 2014.

Teresa said: ''I am more selective. It has to be a very special project for me to want to leave my family.''

Teresa also revealed she enjoys the ''chaos'' that comes with having young children, and says the whole experience of parenthood is ''surreal''.

She said: ''I actually like feeling frazzled with unruly hair, sleepless nights, a noisy house and bed full of kids.

''The beauty in the chaos is my favourite thing and I wouldn't change the messiness of it at all.

''Sometimes I look in the mirror and can't believe that I'm a mother to two boys and a stepmother to another one, it feels pretty surreal some days!''