Teresa Palmer took to social media to ask her followers if she had encountered a ''ghost''.

The 33-year-old actress and her friend were ''freaking out'' on Thursday (04.07.19) because the lid on her plastic bottle kept moving up on its own and made a clicking noise.

Showing the unexplained movement on her Instagram Stories, Teresa wrote: ''Guys! Send back up. Me and (Sarah Wright Olsen) are freaking out?! What is this?''

She then ran a poll asking if it was a ''ghost'' with 62 per cent answering ''yes'' and 38 responding with ''no''.

The 'Hacksaw Ridge' star then asked her followers if they could see a ''smokey haze'' around the bottle.

Teresa then said: ''Imagine how afraid children would be if they could see this?''

Though it's not known what caused the lid to pop up and down, Teresa said that it ''must be some air'' that was trapped inside the bottle.

She then asked, ''Are you a ghost?'', and the lid appeared to make the noise in response.

Teresa gave birth to her third child Poet Lake Lamer with husband Mark Webber in April.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream (sic)''

And the mother-of-three previously admitted that motherhood has changed her approach to life.

The actress explained that she's become ''more selective'' about her film roles since having her first child in February 2014.

She said: ''I am more selective. It has to be a very special project for me to want to leave my family.''

The 'Warm Bodies' star also revealed she enjoys the ''chaos'' that comes with having young children, and says the whole experience of parenthood is ''surreal''.

She said: ''I actually like feeling frazzled with unruly hair, sleepless nights, a noisy house and bed full of kids.

''The beauty in the chaos is my favourite thing and I wouldn't change the messiness of it at all.

''Sometimes I look in the mirror and can't believe that I'm a mother to two boys and a stepmother to another one, it feels pretty surreal some days!''