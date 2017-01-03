Teresa Palmer has fled her home following a ''crazy storm''.

The 30-year-old actress - who has two sons, three-year-old Bodhi, and three-week-old Forest, with her husband Mark Webber and is stepmother to his son Isaac, eight - has moved into a hotel after extreme weather conditions in Adelaide, Australia, caused a power cut and damage to her home.

She revealed on her blog: ''We lost our power for four days at our home this week from a crazy storm that also damaged a building on our property.

''We had just bought a bunch of groceries too and sadly had to throw all of our produce out.''

However, the family decided to make the best of the ''scary and dangerous situation'' and turned their break from their home into a ''slumber party'' and ''miniature family holiday''.

Teresa added on her blog: ''What could have been a scary and dangerous situation ended up being a miniature family holiday.

''It did mean we got to have hotel slumber parties with the kids and my mum.

''We ordered room service and watched shows and shopped at Rundle Mall everyday, it was like a little staycation.''

But the storm isn't the only thing to have caused problems for the family, as Forest is struggling to settle, prompting his mother to consider changing her diet as she is worried something she has been eating is affecting the little boy when he nurses.

She said: ''He has been having really bad gas at 4am every night! He is very uncomfortable and grizzles and grunts trying to do a poo...I've been looking in to things I may be eating that are upsetting him.''

Teresa previously revealed prior to giving birth she has been craving the scent of an air detox spray - which claims to disinfect and purify the air - and ordered 10 bottles of the product because she loves to cover her pillows in the smell.

Speaking previously, the Australian star said: ''This is a weird one because it has nothing to do with food! I've been obsessed with smelling Dr Shulze's Air Detox spray!

''I literally have ordered a full box of the spray (10 bottles!). I like to spray all of my pillows with it before bed and just engulf myself in the scent as I fall asleep. It's a mixture of eucalyptus, lime and lemon! Mark thinks it's hilarious and I had the exact same obsession with the same smell first pregnancy! I'm convinced it'll help me throughout labour (sic).''