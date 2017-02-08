Twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin, 36, received three nods when the nominations were announced on Tuesday (07Feb17), ahead of April's ceremony. The annual awards show celebrates excellence in Canadian music.

Despite being up for prizes in the Group of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and the Pop Album of the Year categories, they criticised judges at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) for not choosing enough female nominees.

In a note posted on their website, which also thanked CARAS for their nods, the duo wrote, "It is with tremendous respect and absolutely no judgement of each nominee's well-deserved accomplishments that we take this moment to address the disappointing number of women nominated in many of the various categories."

Breaking down the nominations, they added, "In 8 categories no women were recognized at all, and in over 12 additional categories, only 1 in 5 of the nominees included a woman. Specifically in the areas of production and engineering, it is discouraging to not see a single woman represented."

All of the top three nominated acts were male, with The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Drake earning five nods apiece.

The sisters, who are both openly gay, won three Juno Awards in 2014, and wrote that they hoped that a more diverse selection of nominees would be honoured at the ceremony in future.

Blaming the lack of diversity on conservatism in the music industry, they added, "We bring this message to members of our industry who have tremendous power to sign, fund, promote, nominate, support, acknowledge, and celebrate the diverse population of our country working in the arts today. The demographic breakdown of Juno nominations reflects the structural confines of our society and industry."

The Juno Awards will take place at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on 2 April (17).