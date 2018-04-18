Tears For Fears have been forced to postpone their UK and Ireland arena tour due to ''unforeseen health concerns''.

The 'Mad World' hitmakers - Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith - were advised to reschedule the dates on ''doctor's orders'' to early next year for an unknown medical reason.

The band will now start their run on January 31, 2019 at Dublin's 3Arena, and have promised fans they are going to be focus on working on new songs for their first album since 2004's 'Everybody Loves a Happy Ending'.

A statement by the band reads: ''Tears for Fears have been forced to postpone their forthcoming sold out UK & Ireland arena tour due to unforeseen health concerns and on doctor's orders. The tour, due to start April 27th in Leeds, and finish May 12th in Brighton has been rescheduled for early 2019.

''Tears for Fears apologise to their fans and are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused.

''They look forward to working on finishing material for their first new album in fourteen years, with the hope of releasing it this autumn.''

The run was due to begin on April 27 at Leeds' First Direct Arena.

Tickets for 2018 remain valid for each city's rescheduled 2019 show, except for Glasgow and Birmingham, where the venues have changed and customers will be issued with new tickets by their point of purchase.

Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, will be eligible for a refund until May 13.

Head to www.tearsforfears.com for more information.

The reschedule dates are as follows:

January 2019

Thu 31st Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

February 2019

Sat 2nd Liverpool, Echo Arena

Sun 3rd Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 4th Brighton, Brighton Centre

Wed 6th London, The O2

Thu 7th Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

Sat 9th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 11th Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tue 12th Birmingham, Genting Arena

Wed 13th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena