Taylor Swift helped one of her oldest fans realise a dream over Christmas (16), by arranging a surprise meet and greet.
The singer left 96-year-old grandfather Cyrus Porter speechless when she made the trip to New Madrid, Missouri, to meet the World War Two veteran, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year (16).
Superfan Cyrus recently cooed about the star during a local news interview when he was asked if there was anything he still wanted to do with his life, revealing he'd like to see Taylor in concert one more time.
"She puts on a show no one else puts on," he said. "I just like the way the way she did stuff."
His grandson Robert Frye tweeted a photo of himself, Cyrus, and Taylor together on Christmas Eve (24Dec16).
"It's a Christmas Miracle!!!" he wrote. "Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!"
