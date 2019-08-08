A man caught lingering with burglary tools near Taylor Swift's home won't be charged.

David Page Liddle was arrested last month after he was spotted outside the 'Bad Blood' singer's Rhode Island mansion with a metal bat, a crowbar, 30 lock picks and gloves in his backpack, but prosecutors have now dismissed the case.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island attorney general's office told WJAR-TV they ''declined to pursue filing charges'' against the 32 year old from Des Moines, Iowa.

David - who was detained for possession of burglary tools and a weapon other than a firearm after the 'ME!' hitmaker's neighbours reported seeing him hanging around suspiciously - claimed he had arrived from New York - prior to that he was in Nashville and Memphis - because he wanted to ''catch up with Taylor'' so that she could help him with his music career.

But when the police searched him, they reportedly found a rucksack full of weapons - including a flashlight, screwdrivers and a rake - leading them to believe he was planning to break into her mansion in the Watch Hill neighbourhood.

The law enforcement officers were even more suspicious by the fact the 29-year-old pop star's neighbours had rung in earlier on in the day to report that they had seen the man hanging around her property acting shifty.

The arrest comes a year after the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker was awarded a five-year restraining order against Julius Sandrock after he allegedly attempted to break into her Beverly Hills home - which she was not staying in at the time - wearing a mask and gloves.

Police at the time allegedly came across ''empty gun holster, live rounds of .380 'Fiocchi' ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife, multiple masks 'similar to the ones painters use', a black half-face mask, one 9mm ammunition round, an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition and black rope'', inside his car.

It was also said he was in possession of prescription drugs including opiods, oxycodone and the anti-depressant, fluoxetine.