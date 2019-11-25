Taylor Swift led the winners at Sunday's (24.11.19) American Music Awards, taking home six prizes, taking her total wins at the ceremony throughout the years to 29.
The 29-year-old star was honoured with the prestigious Artist of the Decade and Artist of the Year accolades, as well as Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary, Favorite album - Pop/Rock for 'Lover', Favorite Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down', and Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock.
And Taylor's haul meant she smashed the late Michael Jackson's record of 24 wins throughout his career at the ceremony, with her total reaching 29.
As she picked up her final awards of the night, Artist of the Year and Favorite Album, Taylor reflected on the ''complicated'' year she's had, with lots of ups and downs.
Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre, she said: ''The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven't been public.
''And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life.
''Like, this industry is really weird. You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself. But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget.
''This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated. And so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring.''
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Khalid won three awards, while there were two wins apiece for Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.
BTS also scooped three prizes but were unable to attend, but they sent in a recorded message thanking fans for voting for them to win Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist.
They said: ''Thank you so much. We are really honored to receive such an important and meaningful award.
''BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world.
''We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you.''
The evening was hosted by Ciara, while performers included Lizzo, Green Day, Halsey, Kesha and Toni Braxton, who returned to the ceremony to give her first performance since 2001. Taylor also marked her Artist of the Decade win with a medley of her hits.
American Music Awards full list of winners:
Artist of the Decade:
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the Year:
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'
Tour of the Year:
BTS
Favorite Music Video:
Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock:
Khalid
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock:
BTS
Favorite album - Pop/Rock:
Taylor Swift, 'Lover'
Favorite song - Pop/Rock:
Halsey, 'Without Me'
Favorite Male Artist - Country:
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist - Country:
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - Country:
Dan + Shay
Favorite album - Country:
Carrie Underwood, 'Cry Pretty'
Favorite song - Country:
Dan + Shay, 'Speechless'
