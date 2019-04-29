Taylor Swift went to ''cat school'' for her role in the upcoming 'Cats' film.

The 29-year-old singer will play the flirty feline Bombalurina in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic stage musical, which also stars the likes of Idris Elba James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Dame Judi Dench.

And the 2019 TIME 100 honoree has revealed that she knew she had to portray her character in the much-anticipated movie because she is ''obsessed'' with own feline friends and she has spilled that she even went to a kitty class on set, which taught her how to act like a feline as much as she ''possibly could''.

She told TIME's 'Three Things That Have Influenced Me' series: ''I have Cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

''And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool.''

The 'ME' hitmaker - who has pet pussies Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button of her own - also really ''respects'' her animals because they're ''capable of dealing with their own life''.

She added: ''They're really great. They're very dignified. They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it.''