Taylor Swift was ''completely terrified'' to go on tour after the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker admits she was deeply affected by the terrible event, which saw a terrorist detonate a bomb at Ariana Grande's concert in the north-west English city in May 2017 and when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017, admitting she was nervous about hitting the road because she was worried for the safety of her fans.

She said: ''After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe.''

And the 29-year-old singer admits that ''fear of violence'' has also affected her personal life too and she now carries ''army grade bandage dressings'' with her at all times.

Writing in Elle magazine's April issue, she confessed: ''My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I've witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.''