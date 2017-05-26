Taylor Swift is keeping her relationship with Joe Alwyn ''insanely private''.

The 27-year-old singer is currently dating the 26-year-old actor but after enjoying a public romance with her previous boyfriends Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston she has ''learned'' she has to change her ways and be less open about her love life if she wants the relationship to work.

Speaking about the blonde-haired beauty to PEOPLE, a source said: ''Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe.

''She has learned from the past.''

And the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker is desperate to get to know her beau first ''without any chaos'' of having their private life thrown into the limelight.

The source added: ''She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.''

The couple are believed to have been dating for several months after they met at a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016, but Joe is also keen to remain ''low key'' about his personal life.

Speaking about the 'Keepers' actor, a separate source said: ''Joe's a very normal, down-to-earth guy.

''He's private and low-key.

''They're on the same page on how to handle the attention.''

And in a bid to keep their romance out of sight from prying eyes they have reportedly been meeting at ''private locations''.

Speaking previously, another insider said: ''Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls.''

Meanwhile, Taylor has previously admitted it can be hard work dating as her life is so exposed to the public.

She said in 2015: ''I'll be 30. I'll probably still be single, let's be honest. No one's going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it. Like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!'''