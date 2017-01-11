The Shake It Off singer bought the home in 2015 for $25 million (£21 million), much lower than the $39 million (£32 million) market price, and she has now filed paperwork with the authorities at the Cultural Heritage Commission to ensure the home is given landmark status so it can be preserved.

They will consider designating the property as a local historical landmark at the Beverly Hills City Hall on Wednesday afternoon (11Jan17), according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

Goldwyn, the head of Samuel Goldwyn Productions, commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the six-bedroom mansion, which also boasts five bathrooms, a library, card room, theatre and guest and servant quarters, back in 1934.

The home was handed down to his son Samuel Goldwyn, Jr. after his father's 1974 death and it was first put on the market in 2008 but it didn't sell. It was listed again 2015 following his death that January and Taylor bought it.

The Beverly Hills home is just one of many properties owned by the 27-year-old singer. She also has homes in Nashville in Tennessee, Rhode Island and an apartment in New York, where she relocated in 2014 and is thought to spend the majority of her time.

Her Big Apple pad used to belong to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and Ian MCKellen was living there for free when she bought it so he had to leave.

"Taylor Swift bought it while I was there and I was thrown out of the apartment before I wanted to leave," he told Gay Star News in 2015. "She bought it, she’s every right to take it over; I was just lodging there for free."