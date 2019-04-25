Taylor Swift wanted her dress to be ''ethereal'' for the Time 100 gala in New York on Tuesday night (23.04.19) and worked closely with designer Gilles Mendel on the gown.
The 29-year-old singer was in attendance at the exclusive event after being named by the magazine as being one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2019, alongside the likes Ariana Grande, Emilia Clarke and Lady GaGa, and the pop superstar stepped out in a dusty pink hand-pleated gown with floral embroidery and a custom bolero which was created by J. Mendel.
The fashion brand's creative director Gilles Mendel has now revealed that the 'Reputation' hitmaker helped him make her perfect dress for the gala and told him she wanted the garment to be made up of ''pastel colours'' and ''soft tones''.
Gilles said: ''Taylor always has a very strong point of view; she's really extraordinary in how she transforms herself constantly.
''She always comes to me with an idea; in this case, the theme was pastel colours and soft tones. Luckily, my recent spring collection was very much about those tones, these beautiful pale citrus colours. So we started with my spring palette, and from there, we built up the dress. Taylor wanted a really ethereal, hand-pleated moment, which is something we've always done so well.''
And Taylor came up with the idea for the custom bolero to give the gown ''volume'' and so Gilles ''developed'' the silk cover to add definition to the stunning dress.
In an interview with the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style section, he said: ''That bolero didn't come from me - it was her. She had the vision of having some sort of cover that would give it a different volume than just a basic dress. So we developed, with our Gilles Mendel touch, this little hand-pleated, silk- sleeved bolero cover that I thought came out really stunning.''
