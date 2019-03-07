Taylor Swift used a ''Sharpie as eyeliner'' during her teen years and often went to bed wearing a full face of makeup.
The 'Reputation' hitmaker is known for her flawless complexion and enviable glow, however, the star revealed that during her teens and ''early twenties'' she would use the black permanent marker to draw her signature cat eye and often go to bed wearing a full face of makeup.
She said: ''After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin.
''I now moisturise my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower, not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can't I be soft during all the seasons?!''
The 29-year-old singer - who is dating 'The Favourite' actor Joe Alwyn - explained that her once golden curls have ''completely changed texture'' and she now has completely straight locks that she used to ''wish for'' in junior high school.
She added: ''I learned that your hair can completely change texture. From birth, I had the curliest hair and now it is STRAIGHT. It's the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high. But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they've left me. Please pray for their safe return.''
And the 'Ready For It' star also insisted that she's ''learned'' to love her body and accept her size.
She told America's ELLE magazine: ''I learned to stop hating every ounce of fat on my body. I worked hard to retrain my brain that a little extra weight means curves, shinier hair, and more energy. I think a lot of us push the boundaries of dieting, but taking it too far can be really dangerous. There is no quick fix. I work on accepting my body every day.''
