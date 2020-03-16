Taylor Swift is ''concerned'' her fans are still partying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'You Need to Calm Down' singer has urged her Instagram followers to stay away from mass gatherings as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, even if they are feeling well in themselves.

She wrote on her Instagram stories: ''I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now.

''I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.

''This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable.''

The 30-year-old singer - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - admitted the current climate is a ''really scary time'' but stressed the importance of ''social sacrifices''.

She added: ''It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.''

Taylor's comments echo similar sentiments expressed by Ariana Grande over the weekend.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker urged her young fanbase to change their ''we will be fine'' mindset.

She tweeted: ''I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye.

''The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now. ''like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait i promise (sic)''

The 26-year-old pop star went on to apologise to anyone she may have disrespected who still needs to go out to work, despite US President Donald Trump declaring a national state of emergency in response to the outbreak, and insisted she ''entirely supports their frustration''.

She continued: ''well some of us have to work!'' i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn't have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion. (sic)''