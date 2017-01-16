Taylor Swift plans to turn her home into a local landmark.

The 27-year-old singer is reportedly spending millions in a bid to restore the former estate of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn to its original condition.

Taylor has drafted in a team of architects to ensure that the 11,000-square-foot house looks exactly as it did in 1934, having acquired the property for $25 million a year ago, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Last week, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker received permission from the members of the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission to turn the property into a local landmark for its connection to Goldwyn, who was the founding contributor and executive of several Hollywood film studios.

Taylor is also the owner of a penthouse in Tribeca, New York City, which she bought off 'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson.

The property is rumoured to have cost the blonde beauty $19.95 million and is made up of two large penthouse apartments combined.

The abode features seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, but fans have only ever been given a glimpse of the property through Taylor's Instagram.

In one photograph, for instance, Taylor can be seen playing pool with her friends at home, while she's also posted several pictures of herself cooking and relaxing at her apartment.

The spectacular penthouse is guarded by a former NYPD officer and Taylor had previously revealed that her security team stays in a $5 million apartment across the hall from her.

She revealed, too, that one of the guest bedrooms is reserved specifically for model Karlie Kloss, who is a frequent guest.

In fact, a basket of Karlie's favourite Whole Foods treats are kept next to the bed, and there are also multiple photos of her on the walls.