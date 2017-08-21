Taylor Swift has fuelled speculation she is releasing new music as she broke her social media blackout on Monday (21.08.17).

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker mysteriously cleared all her social media profiles recently but has returned to them now with a single video post, thrilling her Twitter and Instagram fans.

The video appears to show the tail of a snake-like creature and it has excited the singer's 85 million Twitter followers.

And if Taylor is planning on releasing new music, it is likely to travel under lock and key as the singer's pal and collaborator Ed Sheeran previously revealed the lengths Taylor goes to to keep her music out of the public domain until it is officially released.

He shared previously: ''She would never send new songs, no. I hear them but has to be with her. I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew San Francisco and played the song I've done with her and asked if I like it and I was like 'yeah' and they took it back, that's how I hear it.''

And Ed thinks both he and Taylor have a competitive streak and admits they can take it ''too far'' sometimes.

He said recently: ''There's an underdog element to it. Taylor was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school - and we both take it a bit too far.

''She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can't do something and being like, 'F you. I can.'''