Taylor Swift will receive the Tour of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards next month.

The 'Gorgeous' hitmaker will attend the ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on March 14, and according to 'Entertainment Tonight', she'll receive an accolade to mark the success of her 'Reputation' stadium concert series.

The tour - which grossed $266 million - sold over two million tickets in the US, making it the highest-selling US tour in history and broke Taylor's own record for highest-grossing tour by a woman.

The show will be Taylor's first appearance at an awards ceremony since the Golden Globes in January because she skipped the Grammy Awards to join boyfriend Joe Alwyn at a BAFTAs party instead.

It was previously announced Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves will all perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Taylor sparked speculation she is set to announce details of her seventh album earlier this week after she posted a series of cryptic images on her social media profiles alluding to the number seven, including one of her sat on the seventh step of a spiral staircase and a graphic of seven palm trees with a starry blue sky.

The 29-year-old pop superstar simply captioned the tree artwork with seven palm tree emojis, and added a pink heart to her stair picture, which also featured a piano on display.

It's also been pointed out that seven weeks from when the post was shared, on Sunday (24.02.19), will be Palm Sunday (14.04.19), suggesting a potential release date for new music.

In November, Taylor signed a global recording agreement with Universal Music Group.

The multi-year agreement sees UMG act as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for Swift, whilst UMG's Republic Records will serve as her label partner in America.

Taylor's last record was 2017's 'Reputation', which was followed by the 'Reputation World Tour'.