Taylor Swift will be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker - who will release her seventh studio album 'Lover' on August 23 - will be recognised at the annual ceremony on August 11 for her global success, having sold more than 50 million albums, and for being ''one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change''.

A statement by FOX, who will broadcast the star-studded bash, reads: ''As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide.

''Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.''

The 29-year-old megastar has previously won 25 Teen Choice Awards and has been nominated over 60 times.

She has also been nominated in three other categories this year, including Choice Female Artist and Choice Pop Song ''ME!''

Elsewhere, The Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award, which recognises their journey over the past 10 years, from reuniting earlier this year to releasing their first album in a decade, 'Happiness Begins', in June.

The ceremony sees 'Avengers: Endgame' lead the nominations with nine nods.

The Marvel blockbuster is up for the biggest prizes in the movie category, including Choice Action Movie, Choice Villain for Josh Brolin's Thanos and Choice Actor for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of 'Aladdin' has a total of five nominations, with the box office smash in contention for Choice Fantasy Movie, Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for both Mena Massoud's Aladdin and Will Smith's Genie, Fantasy Movie Actress for Naomi Scott's Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari's Jafar up for Choice Villain.

Whilst in music, 'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X leads the nominations with five nods for Choice Male Artist, Choice Song Male Artist, R&B / Hip-Hop song with Billy Ray Cyrus, Breakout Artist and Collaboration for the viral hit.

Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations, including Choice Male Artist and Choice Song for 'Wow' and Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist.

The winners will be announced during the live ceremony at Hermosa Beach, California on FOX from 8pm (ET).