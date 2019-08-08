Taylor Swift will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 'You Need to Calm Down' singer will take to the stage at the ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 in what will be her first televised performance since the release of her new album 'Lover', which hits shelves just three days before.

It is not yet known what Taylor - who last performed at the VMAs in 2015 - will be singing at the ceremony.

The 29-year-old star leads the nominations alongside Ariana Grande for this year's event, with both women up for 10 awards, including the coveted Video of the Year accolade, for 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Thank U, Next' respectively.

The 'Me' hitmaker is the first artist to be announced to be performing at the ceremony - which will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco - but one person she won't be sharing the stage with is Miley Cyrus, who recently insisted she wouldn't be getting up on stage after being snubbed from the nominations list.

A fan wrote on Instagram last month: ''Guess I'm not watching the VMAS this year... unless Miley performs.''

She replied: ''No f***in way.(sic)''

And the 26-year-old singer - who is married to Liam Hemsworth - agreed with a fan who criticised the network for using Miley's pictures ''to promote their damn prizes''.

The poster fumed: ''They care more about a f***ing green screen than a message to the world.

''Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace.(sic)''

Miley replied: ''Exactly.''