Taylor Swift will open the Billboard Music Awards.

The 29-year-old singer will perform her new song 'ME!' with Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie at the annual awards ceremony on May 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Taylor - who released the brand new track on Friday (26.04.19) after weeks of teasing new music - is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist at the show whilst her collaborator and his band are up for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Song for 'High Hopes' and Top Rock Album for 'Pray for the Wicked'. They will also perform during the ceremony as well as other confirmed artists including Madonna and Maluma, South Korean pop sensations BTS, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul.

Speaking about the song 'ME!', Taylor said: ''It's about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it. I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves.''

Taylor's appearance at the ceremony comes after it was revealed Sam Smith had pulled out of his performance because of vocal strain.

A statement on his Twitter reads: ''In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest. Regrettably this means he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week. We apologise for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health.''

Whilst Normani - who was due to perform with him on their hit track 'Dancing With A Stranger' - said in her own message: ''Today's news of the performance cancellation truly disappoints me as I know it disappoints you. I have the most amazing and loyal fans to exist and I absolutely hate to say that I will unfortunately will not be able to move forward with performing at the awards. I'm heartbroken.''