Taylor Swift is reportedly set to launch her new album 'Reputation' at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs).

The 27-year-old pop megastar's sixth studio LP is released on November 10, and the annual awards ceremony just so happens to take place two days after in London.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has a history with MTV after Kanye West notoriously stormed the stage at the Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over Taylor.

However, a source says she is tipped to debut new songs off the follow-up to 2014's '1989' on the night.

An insider told The Daily Star newspaper: ''Taylor Swift is the number one target for the EMAs.

''She has a great relationship with MTV, despite all her previously Kanye West run-ins, and it would be a wonderful way to perform songs off the new album live.''

The record's lead single 'Look What You Made Me Do' is an apparent swipe at her sworn enemy and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

First off, Taylor - who is dating 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn - slams someone for their ''titled stage'' and the 'All Day' hitmaker had one during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016.

Declaring her hate towards the said person, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker sings the line: ''I don't like your little games/ Don't like your titled stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you.''

The blonde beauty unveiled the video for the song at the Video Music Awards in August, and the footage appears to poke fun at her ex Tom Hiddleston and Katy Perry.

In one scene a number of male dancers are seen wearing crop tops with 'I [heart] TS' emblazoned on, a clear reference to the vest top with the same slogan which Tom was photographed in during their brief fling.

Taylor was also seen sitting in a bath of jewels during the video, which some believe could be a reference to Kim's terrifying ordeal last year when armed robbers burst into the star's Paris hotel room, tied her up and put her in the bathtub while they took off with millions worth of jewels.

The blonde beauty sings: ''The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you / I don't like your perfect crime.''