Taylor Swift says there is no ''happily ever after'' in life.

The 29-year-old singer revealed her latest single 'ME!' - a collaboration with Panic! At The Disco star Brendon Urie - is a reflection of the good moments, but insisted that it isn't always going to be like that.

Appearing on the 'Zach Sang Show', she said: ''I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself those are all things that we feel sometimes and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that.

''When we're having the best day, the sun is shining, it's going to be an okay day, everything's going to be good, I'm alright with myself.

''But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no 'happily ever after' where we're just happy forever.''

Taylor - who added that finding your self-worth will ''always'' be a ''process'' - also revealed how she has taken time off in the past to battle the moments she has felt low or exhausted.

The singer - who broke from her two year album pattern between 2014's '1989' and 2017's release 'Reputation' - said: ''There have been times where I needed to take years off because I just felt exhausted, or I felt like, really low or really bad.''

Meanwhile, Taylor recently revealed that she uses songwriting as a ''protective armour''.

She explained: ''For me, writing, I've always known it was the main pillar holding up my career. I use it as a way to justifying things that happen to me.

''I've always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armour. Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that's usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life.

''I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me. Whether they're good or bad. I like to honour the good times and really process the bad times when I write.''