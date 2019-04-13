Taylor Swift has hinted that her seventh album will be released on April 26.

The 29-year-old star updated her official website to add a countdown clock with an end date of April 26, while she has changed her Twitter and Instagram bios to read ''4.26''.

Taylor released her sixth album, 'Reputation', in November 2017.

Back in February, she sparked speculation she was set to announce details of her seventh album after she posted a series of cryptic images on her social media profiles alluding to the number seven.

These included a picture of her sitting on the seventh step of a spiral staircase and a graphic of seven palm trees with a starry blue sky.

The pop superstar simply captioned the tree artwork with seven palm tree emojis, and added a pink heart to her stair picture, which also featured a piano on display.

In November, Taylor signed a global recording agreement with Universal Music Group.

The multi-year agreement sees UMG act as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for Swift, whilst UMG's Republic Records will serve as her label partner in America.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently admitted her music is heavily influenced by ''nostalgia'' and she loves the ''challenge'' of mixing personal moments with catchy pop tracks.

She continued: ''I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had.

''I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I'm writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs. I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times...

''The fun challenge of writing a pop song is squeezing those evocative details into the catchiest melodic cadence you can possibly think of. I thrive on the challenge of sprinkling personal mementos and shreds of reality into a genre of music that is universally known for being, well, universal.''